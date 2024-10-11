Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

OLN opened at $47.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Olin by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Olin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

