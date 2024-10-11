OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 75.6% in September

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,236. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,150.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $227,060. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

