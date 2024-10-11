Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 1,197,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.