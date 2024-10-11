Oasys Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $95.81 million and $1.56 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,417,130 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,924,959,339.255355 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03318957 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,219,280.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

