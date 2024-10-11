Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Tops $475.50 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $475.50 million and approximately $21.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.25 or 0.03915457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00042991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002249 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06569347 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $19,969,337.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

