NVIDIA (NVDA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Westpark Capital from $127.50 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 169,621,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,427,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

