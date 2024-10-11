NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $135.78 and last traded at $135.04. Approximately 62,037,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 421,884,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.81.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.
NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
