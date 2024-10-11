NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.52 and last traded at $132.94. Approximately 100,601,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 423,903,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,171,142,755.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

