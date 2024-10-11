NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 197,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

