Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned approximately 6.09% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

SEPT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

