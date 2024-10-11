Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,179,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 5,184,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $121.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

