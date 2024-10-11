Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $725.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $735.56. The company has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

