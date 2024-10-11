Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 3,769,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,230,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.