Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.80. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 109,551 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

