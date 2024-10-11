Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.80. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 109,551 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
