Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,118. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

