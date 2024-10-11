Numbers Protocol Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and $365,590.61 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04363208 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $336,265.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

