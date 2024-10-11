Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Up 355.6% in September

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the September 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nukkleus Trading Down 2.5 %

Nukkleus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Nukkleus has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

