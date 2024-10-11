NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 256.5% in September

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a growth of 256.5% from the September 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 79,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Further Reading

