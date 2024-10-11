Northland Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRPN

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Groupon has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Groupon

In related news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Groupon by 591.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.