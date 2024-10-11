North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 666.9% in September

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 666.9% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,877,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NBRI stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,663,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,015,488. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

