Noble Financial Upgrades InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) to Strong-Buy

Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.11 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

