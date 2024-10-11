NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. NMI has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NMI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.