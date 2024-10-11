NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in NMI by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.