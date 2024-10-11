NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 14,941,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,429,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

NIO Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 568,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

