NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 23,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 373,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $604.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
