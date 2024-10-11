Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 13.02. 120,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.25. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

