Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 13.02. 120,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.25. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
