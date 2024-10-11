Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $695.00 to $795.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $735.56 and last traded at $731.58. 479,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,640,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Netflix by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 864,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.42 and its 200-day moving average is $650.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

