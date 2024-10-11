Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $820.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $726.53 and last traded at $725.57, with a volume of 57833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $721.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.35.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $314.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

