Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $697.35.

Netflix stock opened at $730.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $682.31 and a 200-day moving average of $649.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $733.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $372,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

