Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $8.40. Neonode shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 304,028 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neonode

Neonode Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.