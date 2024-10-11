Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. Neogen has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

