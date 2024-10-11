Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Neoen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $41.50 during trading on Thursday. Neoen has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.
About Neoen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.