Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOSPF remained flat at $41.50 during trading on Thursday. Neoen has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

