Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.71.

Elastic Stock Up 2.7 %

ESTC stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 613,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

