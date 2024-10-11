National Bankshares Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.83.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.71. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$27.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

