National Bankshares Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.