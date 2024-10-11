National Bankshares Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
