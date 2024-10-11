National Bank Financial Upgrades Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) to “Strong-Buy”

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

TSE CXB opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

