National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$146.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

