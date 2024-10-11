National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is 91.39%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

