Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.