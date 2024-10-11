Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.85

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $112.89 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,317.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.70 or 0.00522415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00243954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00072762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

