My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $17,849.09 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001683 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004343 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

