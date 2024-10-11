Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32. 545,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 336,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
