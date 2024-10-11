Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32. 545,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 336,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

