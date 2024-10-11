M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.02 and last traded at $184.02, with a volume of 79300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 75.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.