MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $680.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. Argus raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.00.

MSCI stock opened at $599.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.87. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MSCI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

