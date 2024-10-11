Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.67.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $334.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.33. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $336.58.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $225,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,532,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,963,253.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 73.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

