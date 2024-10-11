Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $182.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,395,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

