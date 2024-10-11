Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.17 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

