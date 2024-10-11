Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,746. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

