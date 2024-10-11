monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.60.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $284.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.71, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $285.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

