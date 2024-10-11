Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molecular Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 730.27%.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

